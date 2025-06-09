Sanwo-Olu Dismisses Rumoured Rift With Tinubu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, dismissed a rumoured rift with President Bola Tinubu, saying it is a father-and-son affair.

Sanwo-Olu stated this shortly after he met with the President at his Bourdillon residence in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos.

He met with the president alongside the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

There have been rumours of a perceived rift between the president and the governor, especially after the controversial removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Lagos speaker and his eventual reinstatement.

Sanwo-Olu’s conspicuous absence from the flag-off of the reconstruction of the deep seaport access road in Epe, Ijebu-Ode area of the state, early June also sparked rumours of a crack in the relationship between Sanwo-Olu and the godfather of Lagos politics.

Earlier in June, social media went ablaze when Tinubu snubbed Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 (30km by six lanes) of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

However, Sanwo-Olu dismissed the rumoured rift in an interview with reporters after the meeting with the president on Sunday.

“There is none. There are more Catholic people than the Pope; they cry more than the bereaved,” he said.

“Father and son (affairs) are things that we always ensure that we clear. There is nothing at all.

“He is my father and my leader, and we are grateful that he has given us the audience to say hello to him today,” he added.

Also in attendance were Sanwo-Olu’s deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Obasa and his deputy, Mojisola Meranda; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; among other powerbrokers in Lagos politics.