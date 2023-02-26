BREAKING: Kwankwaso Leading Tinubu, Atiku With Over 40,000 Votes In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is leading with 43,625 votes in the seven local government areas of Kano State so far declared at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With 69,997 votes, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is next to Kwankwaso, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 15,896 votes.

Peter Obi of Labour Party trails with 792 votes.

Below are the results:

Total: 74,846

Accredited. : 26,692

APC – 8,642

LP – 169

NNPP – 12,249

PDP – 4,409

Rimin Gado

Total registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

APC – 10,861

LP – 76

NNPP – 14,634

PDP – 907

Kibiya

Total registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

APC – 10,283

LP – 70

NNPP – 16,331

PDP – 753

Kura

Total registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

APC – 10,929

LP – 126

NNPP – 20,406

PDP – 3,987

Gezawa

Total registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

APC – 9,915

LP – 188

NNPP – 21,909

PDP – 2,908

Minjibir

Total registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

APC – 6,777

LP – 123

NNPP – 15,505

PDP – 1,833

Makoda

Total registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

APC – 12,590

LP – 40

NNPP – 12,247

PDP – 1,099