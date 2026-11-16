Anambra Police Arrest Five Over Kidnap, Murder Of Citizen

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command says it has apprehended five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona, following sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu.

The suspects were nabbed at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha, just as the Command has also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle a black colored CR-V Honda SUV with Reg. Number YAB 220 DM and the ₦5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed that in a statement on Sunday, said “the suspects are Chidozie Francis, aged 24; Kosisọchukwu Eziani, aged 28; Akachukwu Maduabuchi, aged 22; Chibuzor Onurah, aged 29; and Echezona Ude, aged 22.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported kidnapped in the early hours of 29th January 2026. Initial investigative efforts, which extended to a neighbouring state, did not yield the desired breakthrough, as the armed gang reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦20 million.

“During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime, disclosing that they abducted the victim on 29th January 2026 and subsequently collected a ransom of ₦5 million.

“They further allegedly admitted to killing him after collecting the ransom and revealed that two firearms were used in carrying out the operation.

“In a significant development, at about noon on 14th November 2026, operatives, acting on information obtained from the suspects, led them to a location where the victim’s remains had been concealed.

“The remains were successfully recovered and deposited in a mortuary for preservation and necessary forensic examination.

He said “Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has directed the operatives to intensify efforts towards recovering the two firearms allegedly used in the crime and establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The CP ” commended the operatives for their persistence, professionalism and commitment, particularly for ensuring that the case was not abandoned despite the considerable time that had elapsed since the victim’s abduction.

He further reiterated the Command’s unwavering determination to pursue criminal elements, dismantle criminal networks and ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.

Ikenga assured residents that the Command would continue to deploy intelligence-driven policing strategies to protect lives and property across the state.