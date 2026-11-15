Kwankwoso’s Daughter And Wife Of Kano Governor Wife Files For Divorce

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The marriage between Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his wife, Zainab, has broken down, leading to a divorce suit and reports of arrests.

Zainab, daughter of former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, filed the divorce case at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja. The case is registered as CV/97/26. The couple have been married for about 20 years.

She reportedly moved out of the governor’s house about three weeks ago. She mostly lived in Abuja and only visited Kano from time to time. The governor has been asked to appear in court on Tuesday, November 17.

Three security personnel attached to the governor’s wife were reportedly arrested after she left. However, this report has not been independently confirmed.

A member of Kwankwaso’s political group, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, confirmed the divorce filing and said he was aware of the arrests. He did not give a reason for the divorce.

The Kano State Police Command refused to comment. Its spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the case is already in court. “We cannot comment on the issue because it is already before a court of law,” he said.

The state government did not respond to requests for comment. The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, did not answer calls.

The news comes amid a political fight between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso. The two fell out after the governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).