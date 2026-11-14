Man United Appoint Pochettino as head Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked just a day earlier.

The Argentine returns to English football more than two years after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in May 2024.

The length of his contract has not been disclosed.

Pochettino will step down as head coach of the US national team and start work at Old Trafford on November 18.

United said in a statement that they agreed with US football authorities to release him and his staff at the end of the current international break.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach takes over a club in crisis.

United are 18th in the Premier League, in the relegation zone, with eight points from 10 matches, their worst start to a season in 40 years.