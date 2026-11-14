Blessing CEO Admits Faking Cancer To Raise Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social media influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has admitted that she invented a breast cancer diagnosis to raise money from the public.

She announced in March that she was battling breast cancer, then faced heavy criticism in April over a fundraising appeal tied to the treatment.

In a recent interview with social media activist VeryDarkMan, she said financial pressure pushed her to stage the appeal. “I don’t have cancer,” she said, adding that a check-up a few months earlier found a lump in her breast that was not cancerous.

She said she took advantage of that to ask the public for help.

She said she did not openly ask for money at first.

She began by saying she wanted to sell her car, house and other belongings, which drew sympathy.

Fans then urged her to share her account details, and donations that followed.

She said they stopped after VeryDarkMan questioned the lack of evidence, which led her to produce medical “results” to restart them.

“I am not proud of what I did,” she said.

Blessing now says she raised N30 million in total.

This differs from her earlier claim that she received N13 million, and from the widely circulated figure of N100 million.

Businessman Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo earlier said he sent her N20 million and demanded a refund