ANAMMCO Urges Govts To Prioritise Patronage Of Locally-Made Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ANAMMCO, a Nigerian Commercial Vehicle Company, has urged governments at all levels and corporate organisations to prioritise patronage of locally vehicles to create employment and boost nation’s economy.

General Manager of ANAMMCO, Ms Chinelo Igwe, made the call while addressing newsmen Thursday at the ongoing 35th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The fair, which began on Friday, April 5, is themed: “Promoting made in Nigeria products for global competitiveness.”

Igwe noted that patronage of locally made vehicles would boost production and massive employment that would further reduce crime especially for youths.

She noted that ANAMMCO is partner with Dongfeng to produce light duty, medium duty and heavy duty trucks built ragged to withstand Nigerian roads and convey tonnes of goods within the length and breath of the country.

The general manager said that ANAMMCO gives three years service warranty to its trucks, adding that through a synerge with GUO Motors the company had opened service workshops in the 36 states of the country and had readily available parts of all the trucks.

“Our trucks are made with Nigerian roads, fuel supply and economy in mind as our trucks are highly durable and rugged; with simple engines for lower fuel consumption as well as highly affordable by all.

“The trucks are 100 per cent manufactured in the country with locally sourced materials and seasoned professional plant workers and time tasted technicians give sound after sales servicing and repairs.

“These trucks are our own. We want massive patronage for all our trucks that would make our plant facility perform optimally and employ additional thousands of youths,” she said.

Speaking, the Director General of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mr Uche Uba, said that ANAMMCO had been known for producing vehicles that are durable and outstanding quality for ages.

Mbah also said that ANAMMCO vehicles remained a clear testament of a Nigeria vehicle company that offers high international standard at home.

“These trucks displayed are the best both in terms management, pocket price and serviceability,” he said.