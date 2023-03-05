Younger Brother Replaces Murdered Enugu LP Senatorial Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The younger brother of the recently murdered Enugu East Senatorial District Candidate for Labour party, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, Mr Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu, has been elected to replace the deceased in the rescheduled senatorial election of 11, March 2023.

Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, it would be recalled, was allegedly assassinated by unknown assailants along Amaechi-Agbani Road within Enugu metropolis at about 7:20p.m. on Feb. 22 barely two days to the elections on Feb. 25.

Chukwu defeated his rivals, Mr Uchenna Ogbodo, Mr Chinedu Nneji and Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa with 223 votes.

Announcing the results in the presence of two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers on Sunday in Enugu, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) of Labour Party, Chief Innocent Okeke, said that Chukwu scored 223 votes and his rivals did not score any vote.

Okeke, therefore, declared Kelvin Chukwu the new flag bearer of the Labour Party for Enugu East senatorial zone scheduled for March 11.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Labour Party in Enugu State, Chief Casmir Agbo, praised the 231 delegates drawn from the 77 wards in Enugu East Senatorial zone, for their resilience and support.

The Member-Elect, Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Chimaobi Atu, expressed joy that the delegates unanimously elected Chukwu to fly the party’s flag on behalf of his late elder brother, Oyibo Chukwu, gruesomely murdered few days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Responding, Chukwu promised to fulfill all the dreams of his late brother and make Enugu East Senatorial Zone people proud.

He added that the family was yet to recover from how their elder brother was gruesomely shot and burnt alongside his personal aide.