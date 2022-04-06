Anger As Adeboye’s Son Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Blasted erring pastors of the church, calling them ‘goats’ for preaching their sermons after the G.O. had finished speaking and preaching.

This generated outrage on social media as many condemned the statement while some others called for his suspension.

Usually, first Sunday of every month, parishes of the RCCG were linked up with the Nationwide Headquarters of the church, where the G.O. would deliver a sermon, expected to be the only sermon of the day. Meanwhile, some parish pastors did a follow-up preaching after the G.O’s.

Reacting to such a move, Pastor Leke took to his Instagram account and referred to the RCCG pastors who preached their messages after the G.O. had preached his sermon as ‘goats.’

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy G.O. had just finished speaking and preaching.

“You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do an altar call, then Thanksgiving,” Leke posted.