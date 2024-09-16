Apapa Port Records Rise In Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals, Apapa, has over the past four years, recorded continuous increase in its export volumes.

The APM Terminals Apapa Manager, Mr Steen Knudsen, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Knudsen described non oil export cargo as an integral part of the terminal’s business.

“The terminal’s half-year (H1) export figures for non-oil cargo in 2024 stands at 51,000 TEUS, a rise of 25 percent Year-On-Year when compared with 47,000 TEUs for H1 2023.

“Over the last four years, we have witnessed a steady growth in non-oil export cargo. In 2020, export volumes stood at 53,000 TEUs, in 2021 it rose to 63,000 TEUs and in 2022, 71,000 TEUs.

“The greatest rise in exports was recorded in 2023, when volumes rose to 94,000 TEUs, an increase of 32 per cent, ” he said.

To continue to drive this growth in non-oil exports, Knudsen said that the terminal would soon be hosting its second exporters forum.

He said that the exporters’ forum was a way of supporting the Federal Government’s non-oil export drive.

“The forum is basically a brainstorming session where we rub minds with the various exporting associations in the country on how best to resolve their challenges.

“This is to help them facilitate more efficient movement of exports into the ports.

“More exports out of Nigeria translates to lower shipping costs since the vessels do not go back empty.

“We will continue to partner with our customers and all relevant government agencies in the port to encourage Nigerian exporters in their business,” he said.

He said that the APM Terminals’ Apapa exporters forum was launched earlier in June.

According to him, it provides a safe place for the terminal, its export customers and shipping lines to discuss issues that impeded the flow of export cargo into the port.

The Head of Commercial, Mr Kayode Daniels, said that the maiden forum launched in June was a huge success.

“We got so much feedback from the exporters on how we could collaborate to streamline our processes to improve export volumes.

“With agro-export produce, time is of the essence as prolonged storage in containers could ruin the quality of the cargo before it gets to its destination.

“The feedback we receive in the forum will be used to improve our operations and other associated processes concerned with non oil exports.

“I believe we can all work together to further strengthen the port’s export process,” he said.

The APM Terminals Nigeria, Market and Commercial Intelligence Manager, Mr Adetunji Igbaugba, described the terminal’s culture as one of continuous improvement.

“One of the ways we can improve is by hearing from our esteemed customers.

“This was a major reason for the first export forum held in June, and the invaluable feedback from our customers and stakeholders assisted in the improvements recorded.

“In preparation for the coming export season, we will be proactively having another session to review and look at ways we can jointly eliminate future challenges and service our customers better,”he said. (NAN)