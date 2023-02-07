Fuel Scarcity: Transporters Threaten To Picket NNPC Headquarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Coalition of Transporters has threatened to protest at the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) concerning the lingering fuel scarcity.

They made this known in a communique issued on Monday that was signed by Jamilu Mai Alheri, Chairman of Trailer Drivers Association (TADAN), and five others.

They include the Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria (NASTAN), Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria (COMAN).

Others are Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN), Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), and Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU).

The unions have placed their members nationwide on alert to join the protest if nothing was done to stop the scarcity.

According to the associations, they would continue to occupy the NNPCL Towers in Abuja until the problem was resolved. .

They also threatened not to make their vehicles available to ferry the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials for the elections.

“It is also inconceivable that fuel is sold at government recognised filling stations for between N350 to N400 per litre.

“This has forced the majority of our members to abandon their buses, motorcycles among others,” it added.