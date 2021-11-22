Omoyele Sowore Faces Fresh Charges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader and convener of #Revolution Now”, Omoyele Sowore will be arraigned afresh on alleged treasonable felony today, November 22 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to available information, The activist is to be put on fresh trial by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice on behalf of the Nigeria government in a charge marked ABJ/CR/CS/365/19.

According to reports, Sowore would take his fresh plea before Justice Obiora Egwuatu this morning.

African Examiner writes that Sowore is being arraigned afresh after the transfer of the former trial Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to Calabar in Cross Rivers State.