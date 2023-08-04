APC Facing Challenges In Court But 2023 Elections Among Most Credible – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu believes the 2023 presidential election was one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history, despite the legal battles between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties challenging his victory.

The petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM) are before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja with judgement expected within days.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday during the first National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

“The party is in your hands but let’s redirect this party; let’s show the rest of the country that we are a country united for a purpose and that purpose – development, progress, and posterity will not forgive us if we veer off that path,” he said.

“We honour their wishes but we coast into the future. It is an honourable thing. Yes, we are facing challenges in court, and I say this is one of the most free and fair elections in the history of Nigeria.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



