Murder Of Two Soldiers By IPOB/ESN, Callous, Despicable, Says Nigerian Army

…Vows To Fish Out Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has condemned in strong terms the recent gruesome murder of two Soldiers, and intending couple who were on their way to Imo state for their traditional marriage by members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB and its militia gang, Eastern Security Network ESN, describing the act as barbaric, despicable.

Until their untimely deaths last Saturday, the man, a Master Warrant Officer, (MWO) and the woman, a Lance Corporal, (LC) were on transit when they met the criminal elements who killed them and made videos and circulated online.

The woman was allegedly raped before they shot them as well as behead them.

Reacting to the ugly development Tuesday via a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the NA said , “on Saturday 30 April 2022 we received information on the gruesome, barbaric and most despicable manner in which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network(ESN) murdered in cold blood, two soldiers .

According to the statement, the victims includes, “Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu M. Linus (retired) and Private(Pte)Gloria Matthew, who were on transit to Imo state for their traditional wedding.

“Apparently, the soldiers had embarked on the trip to fulfill the traditional rites of conjugating their

matrimony, as a well-respected and cherished Igbo tradition demands.

“Ironically, the fact that one of the soldiers, Pte Gloria Matthew who hails from Nkwerre LGA of Imo state, has an ethnic affiliation with the good people of South East Nigeria did not prevail on the sensibility of the dissidents.

“This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have being unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.

“This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

The statement added “though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial, while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the (NA) will ensure the perpetrators of this dastardly act unleashed on its personnel do not go unpunished.

“While we deeply condole with the families, relations and close associates of the victims, the (NA) has commenced investigation to unmask and bring the criminals to book.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to oblige security agencies actionable information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.