NLC, TUC Commend Gov. Sani For Inclusion, Assures Of Fair Palliative Distribution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have commended Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna state for his pro-people policies and determination to ensure fair distribution of palliatives to the people of the state.

The Chairman of NLC, Kaduna state chapter, Ayuba Suleman, and his TUC counterpart, Abdullahi Alhassan Danfulani, who led other labour and trade union representatives, made the commendations during the flag off of Palliative Distribution in Dankande, Igabi local government area (LGA).

The event was organized to commence the first phase of the Kaduna state government palliative distribution of 50kg bags of rice to 210,000 vulnerable households across the 23 LGAs of Kaduna state.

Speaking at the event, the NLC Chairman appreciated the Sani administration for its commitment and inclusion of key stakeholders in the formulation of the Kaduna State Government Palliative Distribution Committee, describing it as an evidence of open governance system.

“We have all witnessed today that the palliatives are very much available. We have been with the KDSG Palliative Committee from the beginning.

“The recommendations we made regarding the modalities for distribution of the palliative have been adopted by the Kaduna State Government with our involvement, consent and understanding.

“We lauded Gov. Sani’s government for inclusion as key stakeholders such as Labour Groups, People Living With Disabilities, market women, JNI and CAN are all members of the Palliative Distribution Committee and even at the Local Government Distribution level, these critical stakeholders are also involved,” he said.

He pledged that the palliatives will get to the most vulnerable.

On his part, the TUC Chairman, Abdullahi Alhassan Danfulani, also applauded the governor for including all groups in the decision-making process, stating that Gov. Sani has workers and vulnerable groups at the forefront of key policies and programmes.

“We appreciate the governor for his commitment, because since the beginning of his administration, “he has carried us along, we have worked together closely.

“We also appreciate the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who is also the Chair of the Committee, for her diligence in carrying out the tedious work of making sure that logistics are in place for a successful rollout.

“On our part, we will make sure that our team members follow every distribution truck till they get to their targeted destinations,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Sani said this is the first phase of the three-phase palliatives distribution plan, where 50kg bags of rice will be distributed to identified households.

The Governor added that the Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) are leading security arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the palliatives.

He also called on the people of the State to give their maximum support and cooperation to the Palliatives Distribution Committee to ensure a hitch-free exercise.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



