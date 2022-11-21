Fire Guts Two Storey building In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Chinese street, Achara layout Enugu, in Enugu South Council area was on Monday thrown into tension, following a fire incident that engulfed part of a two storey building in the area, damaging house hold properties valued several millions of naira.

As at the time of filing this report the real cause of the mysterious inferno, which started at about few minutes past 7am is yet to be ascertained.

For the quick intervention of men of the Enugu state fire Service, the inferno, would have spread to the entire building with almost six flats located at #7 Chinese street.

Although, no casualty was recorded in the unfortunate incident, but the entire properties inside the particular flat where the fire started were complexly damaged.

The Octogenarian Widow Land lady of the building, who hails from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local government area of Anambra state, could not utter a word, when newsmen visited the scene and made effort to interview her and the daughter who is the occupant of the affected flat, as they looked traumatized.

Speaking with Newsmen, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, and gave his name as Hon. Chika Nzelu, said “it’s really sad and unfortunate.

Hon. Nzelu, who was a former Aide to the immediate past Governor of Anambra state, Chief Wily Obiano, said residents and passerby made efforts to extinguish the fire but to no avail, as it was beyond what you can control with just ordinary water.

He however, commended the Enugu fire fighting men for responding, but regretted that they came a bit late when the fire had almost wrecked serious havoc on the building, stressing the need for prompt response during emergencies as fire disaster.