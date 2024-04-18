Arsenal, Man City Crash Out of Champions League

Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 1-0 to put an end to the gunners Champions League campaign as Real Madrid edged out English giant Man City football club in a penalty shootout.

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was the unlikely scorer as he thundered a header past Arsenal goalie David Raya.

It was the only goal of the second leg and enough to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for the Bundesliga giant.

In the other game, Real Madrid sent Man city out of the champions league with a 4-3 on penalty shootout after both teams played 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

In the semi final Borussia Dortmund will meet PSG, while Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich.

*Photo credit: (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)