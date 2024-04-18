W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Arsenal, Man City Crash Out of Champions League

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News, Uncategorized Thursday, April 18th, 2024

Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 1-0 to put  an end to the gunners Champions League campaign as Real Madrid edged out English giant Man City football club in a penalty shootout.

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was the unlikely scorer as he thundered a header past Arsenal goalie David Raya.

It was the only goal of the second leg and enough to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for the Bundesliga giant.

In the other game, Real Madrid sent Man city out of the champions league with a 4-3 on penalty shootout after both teams played 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

In the semi final Borussia Dortmund will meet PSG, while Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich.

*Photo credit: (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

