Astrazeneca-Oxford Vaccine Arrives Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The AstraZeneca – Oxford Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Nigeria. The vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja around noon on Tuesday, onboard an Emirates airline. At the airport to receive the vaccines were the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Secretary General to the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Also present were the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Director General, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu among others.

Details shortly

