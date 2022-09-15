Airport In North France To Be Renamed After Queen Elizabeth II

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The airport in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage in northern France is to be renamed after the late British Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8.

It is not yet decided when exactly it will be renamed.

Le Touquet-Paris-Plage is a popular holiday destination for British tourists.

The coastal commune considers its airport the `most British of the French airports’.

The commune said in a statement that Elizabeth II served for 70 years with efforts, respect and stability, and maintained good relations between ‘our countries’.

The commune added that the late monarch spoke French and valued France.

Elizabeth II died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Consequently, the heir to the throne, Charles, became the new king of Britain.

Numerous heads of state and government, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, are expected to attend the state funeral for the queen, scheduled for September 19

NAN