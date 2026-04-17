Atiku Abubakar Sparks Debate, Claims Unmatched Controls on Northern Votes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that no current northern political figure commands more votes in the region than he does.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme on Wednesday, Atiku challenged comparisons with other prominent northern politicians.

“Can you tell me, among the current leaders in the North, who has more votes than I have?” he asked.

He specifically referenced Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto and serving senator; Rabiu Kwankwaso, ex-governor of Kano and former minister of defence; and Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna and former minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“None of them has got that northern bloc vote as much as I have got,” he said.

Addressing the political situation in Kano State, Atiku acknowledged Kwankwaso’s influence but noted that the state’s political base is now divided.

“Even in his own case, you can see how Kano is now split between himself and his former governor,” he added.

Atiku Abubakar, a veteran politician from Adamawa State, has contested Nigeria’s presidency multiple times, appearing on the ballot in 2007, 2019, and 2023.

During the interview, he also revealed plans to pursue a constitutional amendment to formalise rotational presidency if elected in 2027.