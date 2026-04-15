Awgu LGA Chairman Okolo, Felicitates With Gov. Mbah Over Award of Excellence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Executive Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria ,Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo, has felicitated with the Governor of the State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on his remarkable nomination for four prestigious categories at the upcoming Independent Newspapers Silver Jubilee Awards 2025 Scheduled for Lagos weekend.

The goodwill congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday by his Special Adviser SPA on General Media and Publicity, Hon. Tochukwu Chukwu.

The Council Boss described the governor’s nomination as a reflection of purposeful leadership, innovation, and impactful governance.

Governor Mbah, who has continued to redefine governance in Enugu State through bold reforms and strategic innovation, was nominated in the Education Reformer Governor of the Year, Financial Architect Governor of the Year, Infrastructure Champion Governor of the Year, and the coveted Outstanding Governor of the Year categories—making him the only governor nominated across four categories in this landmark Silver Jubilee edition.

Reacting to the development, Chairman Okolo said the recognition is a “well-deserved honour” and a testament to Governor Mbah’s unwavering commitment to transformative governance, economic revitalisation, and sustainable development.

“This national recognition is not only a celebration of Governor Mbah’s exceptional leadership but also a validation of the progressive strides Enugu State has recorded under his administration,” Okolo stated.

“From unprecedented growth in Internally Generated Revenue to massive infrastructure expansion and revolutionary education reforms, the governor has indeed set a new benchmark for governance in Nigeria.”

The nominations, conveyed in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Yemi Adebisi, and the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, highlighted Governor Mbah’s achievements in fiscal discipline, transparency, and innovative policy execution.

Particularly notable is the state’s impressive 125% increase in Internally Generated Revenue, alongside an ambitious infrastructure drive spanning over 1,000 kilometers of roads, as well as the rollout of 260 Smart Green Schools equipped with advanced digital learning systems.

Chairman Okolo further commended the governor’s forward-thinking investments in education, noting that allocating over 30% of the state budget to the sector demonstrates a deep commitment to human capital development and long-term prosperity.

He said that “The people of Enugu State, especially at the grassroots, are direct beneficiaries of these impactful policies. As a local government chairman, I can confidently attest to the positive changes being felt across communities,” he added.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held this Saturday at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, where Governor Mbah is expected to be honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians.

Hon. Okolo concluded by expressing confidence that the governor’s visionary leadership will continue to attract national and international recognition, urging Ndi Enugu to sustain their support for the administration’s transformative agenda.