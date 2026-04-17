South African Court Sentences, Opposition Leader Malema to 5 Years in Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A South African court has sentenced radical opposition leader Julius Malema to five years in prison for discharging an assault rifle during a political rally eight years ago.

Malema, the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was found guilty of violating firearm laws after firing shots into the air during an EFF anniversary celebration in 2018.

The sentencing drew a strong reaction from supporters, as dozens of EFF members dressed in the party’s signature red gathered outside the courthouse in a show of solidarity.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Twanet Olivier stated that Malema had knowingly and deliberately broken the law by using the weapon in a public setting.

Born on March 3, 1981, Malema is a prominent figure in South African politics, known for his outspoken views and advocacy of communist and nationalist policies.