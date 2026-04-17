Bayo Onanuga says Tinubu Will Complete 8 Years Like Muhammadu Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent comments on power rotation, describing them as “self-serving” and misleading.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, Atiku Abubakar questioned the prevailing zoning narrative, arguing that the South has held presidential power longer since 1999.

“The South has governed for 18 years and the North for 10, so who is in the deficit?” Atiku said, adding that the 2027 general election could be his final attempt at the presidency.

Reacting via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Onanuga dismissed Atiku’s argument, accusing him of attempting to undermine Nigeria’s informal power rotation arrangement.

“Once again, Atiku Abubakar has put forward a self-serving argument to justify his attempt to disrupt Nigeria’s power rotation arrangement,” Onanuga said.

He further argued that Atiku overlooked the historical context behind the North’s shorter tenure, particularly the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010, which led to the succession of Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Onanuga, this “accidental breach” does not invalidate the longstanding North-South power-sharing understanding.

He also referenced the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete a similar term.

“Since Buhari completed his eight years, Tinubu too must complete his own,” he stated.

Onanuga additionally criticised Atiku’s past political decisions, noting that his 2023 presidential bid under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) went against the party’s zoning principle and contributed to internal divisions.

Atiku Abubakar, a veteran politician, has contested for Nigeria’s presidency multiple times, appearing on the ballot in 2007, 2019, and 2023.