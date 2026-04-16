Army Buries General, Captain, and Other Soldiers Killed in Borno Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army on Wednesday buried Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, and several other soldiers who died in a recent attack by insurgents in Borno State.

The burial took place at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri. The soldiers were given full military honours.

The troops were killed on April 9. Suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters attacked military positions in Benisheikh, a town along the busy Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

In a statement, the Army described the ceremony as sad and emotional.

“The burial… was marked by deep sorrow, honour, and reflection,” the Army said.

Officials said the soldiers died defending the nation. Their sacrifice shows the heavy cost paid daily by security forces to keep Nigeria safe.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers attended the burial.

Prayers were said for the dead soldiers. Their families listened as details of their service were read out.

The Army said the families’ grief highlights the human cost of the country’s security efforts.