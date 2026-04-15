Aregbesola: No Court Has Proscribed ADC, INEC Failed in Its Duty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it owes its existence to the Nigerian Constitution and not to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any individual.

The party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this on Saturday at the ADC’s 8th National Convention in Abuja. According to Aregbesola, the Constitution guarantees freedom of association, which gives the ADC the legal right to exist and operate. He said the party represents Nigerians who are tired of lies and the poor management of the country.

The ADC criticised INEC for not sending officials to monitor the convention. It said the law requires INEC to attend and observe party activities, but the commission failed to do so. The ADC added that no court has banned the party, so it has every right to carry out its lawful activities.

The party also attacked the Federal Government on several economic issues. It said the exchange rate has fallen from about N700 per dollar in 2023 to about N1,400 now, calling this a one-hundred per cent devaluation. On fuel price, the ADC noted that petrol has increased from between N185 and N238 per litre to about N1,400, making transportation too expensive for many workers.

On power supply, the party said some areas get only two hours of electricity daily, while others go weeks or months without power. The ADC also raised concerns about out-of-school children, stating that the number has risen from 18.3 million to about 20 million. It added that approximately 130 million Nigerians are now multidimensionally poor.

The ADC said President Tinubu had previously promised to improve electricity or not seek re-election. The party argued that because he has failed to keep that promise, he should step down and not run again.

The party described itself as a major opposition force that has grown within nine months since its launch on July 2, 2025. It called on Nigerians to join its rescue mission ahead of the 2027 elections, saying the country is in dire straits and needs to be saved from the ruling party.