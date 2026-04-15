Akpabio Blames Opposition for Sponsoring Insecurity Ahead of 2027 Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Godswill Akpabio says the rising insecurity in Nigeria will come to an end soon after the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Nigerian Revenue Service headquarters in Abuja, Akpabio blamed the current wave of violence on politicians who are opposed to President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, these opponents are sponsoring insecurity because they are unhappy with the president’s performance.

“Insecurity is increasing because an election is coming,” Akpabio said. “Immediately after the election, two weeks after the election, the insecurity will stop.”

He also mocked the opposition, taking a swipe at former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Akpabio said Obi got about six million votes in 2023 but later abandoned his party and his supporters.

The Senate President appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, saying President Tinubu is doing the right thing.

He also praised Dr Zacch Adedeji, the head of the tax service, calling him the first tax collector that Nigerians truly love.