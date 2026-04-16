UCL: Late Diaz, Olise Goals Send Bayern into Semis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayern Munich edged Real Madrid 4-3 with late goals, advancing 6-4 on aggregate into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Luis Diaz struck in the 89th minute and Michael Olise added stoppage-time goal to seal victory. Bayern will face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Real finished with nine men after Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler were sent off late. Frustration boiled over for the 15-time European champions in a dramatic finish.

Real struck after 35 seconds when Manuel Neuer’s error gifted Guler an easy opener. Bayern responded quickly through Aleksandar Pavlovic’s close-range header.

Guler restored Real’s lead with a 29th-minute free kick, ending his 20-game drought. Bayern equalised through Harry Kane before Kylian Mbappe made it 3-3 before halftime.

After the break, Neuer redeemed himself with key saves, including denying Mbappe. The tempo slowed but tension remained high as both sides pushed for a winner.

Camavinga’s late red card shifted momentum. Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa criticised the decision, calling it harsh and decisive in such a high-stakes match.

Bayern capitalised on the advantage, with Diaz scoring before Olise sealed victory, completing a memorable comeback for the six-time European champions. (NAN)