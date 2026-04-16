2027 Will Be My Last Presidential Run –Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the 2027 general election will be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president.

Atiku announced on Wednesday during an interview on Arise TV.

“This will be my last shot,” Atiku said. “The stakes are higher because I believe that would be my last chance.”

Atiku has run for president several times in the past but has never won.

He was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.