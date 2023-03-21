Atiku Blames Tinubu On Yoruba, Igbo Clash In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has slammed the President-elect, Bola Tinubu for orchestrating an assault on Igbos and non-Yorubas in Lagos State.

Atiku made this known in a statement made by his spokesman, Frank Shaibu, saying that the event in Lagos State during the governorship election has shown that Tinubu would rule Nigeria like Germany’s dictator, Adolf Hitler.

The former Nigeria vice president accused Tinubu who was a former Lagos State governor of unleashing his thugs against electorates in the just concluded elections in Lagos.

A statement by Shaibu stated that Tinubu’s dictatorship would make Nigeria pray for a return to the era of the late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

The statement read partly: “It was the tactic employed by Adolph Hitler in the 1930s. At that time, they engaged in profiling and used the Jews as their punching bag. Today, Tinubu has launched an assault on the Igbo and all non-Yoruba speakers in Lagos.

“With what happened in Lagos, Tinubu has elevated dictatorship, scientific racism, and Yoruba tribal supremacy and wants to take it to the federal level.

“Tinubu has ruled Lagos for 23 years. Under his watch, the APC wins all local government elections. When it is time for governorship and State Assembly elections, he unleashes his thugs who also target non-Yoruba ethnic groups as you saw in Lagos on Saturday.

“It is what Tinubu plans to bring to the centre: a Nazi style of leadership that will make Nigerians view the past military dictatorship of Sani Abacha with nostalgia.”

The African Examiner writes that prior to Saturday’s governorship election, Igbos were attacked in some parts of Lagos State and some markets majorly populated by Igbos were burnt down before the governorship election.

Also, during the election, some thugs said to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress, APC, warned Igbos against coming out to vote on election day.