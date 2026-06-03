Atiku Challenges INEC on Data Leak

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for an independent and transparent investigation into the unauthorised release of the voter registration details of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike.

The controversy began after Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, posted screenshots on X showing details of Ike’s voter registration transfer from Imo State to the Federal Capital Territory.

The information appeared to have been obtained from a restricted administrative portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sparking concerns about the security of voters’ personal data.

Following public criticism, INEC denied reports that its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) database had been hacked. The commission said the incident resulted from the misuse of valid credentials by authorised personnel involved in the voter registration exercise.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said INEC’s admission raises serious concerns about the handling of sensitive voter information.

According to Atiku, Nigerians deserve to know how information stored in a restricted electoral database ended up in the hands of political actors.

He said the absence of an external cyberattack does not reduce the seriousness of the incident but instead raises questions about INEC’s internal controls and safeguards.

The former vice-president called on the electoral commission to provide full details of its investigation, including who accessed the information, who requested it, who received it, and how it was released.

Atiku added that INEC must go beyond issuing statements and ensure full transparency to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

The incident has continued to generate debate, with many Nigerians demanding greater accountability and stronger protection of personal data held by public institutions.