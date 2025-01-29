Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai Are Failures – APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed former presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The APC in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka on Wednesday stated that Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai have demonstrated grass incompetence and failure to manage their own issues.

According to Morka, Nigerians can’t be distracted by politicians who are desperate and looking for relevance ahead of 2027.

He said: “It is a thing of irony that Atiku, who is Nigeria’s most prolific electoral litigator, would make such a ludicrous claim that judicial involvement in electoral matters is a threat to democracy.

“His criticism of the courts and the electoral process rings hollow given his long history of using the courts to further his political agenda. It’s time for him to take a step back and let the democratic process unfold without his interference.

“Nigeria’s democracy is far stronger than Atiku’s political ambitions. We deserve better than petty politicking and alarmist rhetoric from an elder statesman.

“As a veteran politician, one would expect Atiku to understand that while democracy may be about winning election, it is, more importantly, about respecting the will of the electorate and working towards the greater good of all.

“Atiku should focus on rebuilding his party and offering constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

“The bizarre suggestion by opposition figures like Atiku, Peter Obi, and recently, aggrieved leaders like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai that our great Party may be complicit in the internal corrosion of opposition parties is pitiful, and only an incompetent alibi for their crass failure to manage their own affairs. They cannot govern their parties but tout their ability to govern Africa’s most populous country.

“As discerning citizens, Nigerians know better than to be distracted by the false alarm and hollow allegations of desperate politicians whose only goal is shore up their political relevance in the build up to 2027 general elections.”