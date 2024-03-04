Australia-Africa Business Summit: Melbourne To host 600 Business Leaders, Innovators, Manufacturers, Executives, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The forthcoming Australia-Africa Business submit scheduled to hold between 12th, to 14th May, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia, would afford participating nations, including Nigeria the opportunity of exploring investment chances and strengthen business relationship between Africa and Australia, President of Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce AACC, Duncan Harris has stated.

He hinted that about 600 African and Australian government, private sector executives, investors, and multilateral stakeholders, business leaders, innovators and manufacturers are expected to attend the global event

The summit, being put together by the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce(AACC), according to the president is designed to bring Africa to the forefront of the Australian trade and investment focus.

Disclosing this to newsmen, including our Correspondent via zoom, weekend the AACC, president, said the summit would be beneficial to all the participating nations through their participants.

According to the AACC president, the over 600 participants in the summit would be drawn from all the participating African countries and Australia, stressing that the prograame is some at facilitating in-depth discussion about the state of bilateral and multilateral trade as well as to provide practical insights for those seeking to enter markets.

The Summit with the theme: “new Bridges, creating connections”, is equally aimed at encouraging both African and Australian communities to explore new opportunities and maximise existing ones between the two regions, Harris stated.

He, however, expressed optimism that new connections and relationships between Australian and African governments and businesses with significant economic benefits for both regions would be part of the several positive outcomes of the summit.

The AACC boss noted that the organizers were already in partnership with the heads of mission of about 20 African countries, who were helping them seek out the business partners, Harris disclosed that at the end of the summit, there would be a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to spell out the partnership and the steps towards building it.

“The Australia Africa Business Summit will be an electrifying and transformative event that will bring together visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders from Australia and Africa. It will serve as a platform where powerful partnerships will be forged, groundbreaking ideas will be shared, and the future of business collaboration will be shaped”.

He added that “With a focus on trade, investment, and economic growth, this summit will be where opportunities will meet ambition, creating a vibrant atmosphere of possibility and potential.

Harris said: “We believe that the Australia Africa Business Summit represents a golden opportunity for individuals and businesses eager to tap into the burgeoning potential of Australia-Africa business relations”.

The AACC leader, enumerate areas of focus, where C-suite decision-makers, senior executives, and international trade experts spanning diverse sectors will be available to share ideas to include agribusiness, mining equipment, technology and services (METS), digital trade, energy, green technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, tourism and financial services.

He advised African nations to take the advantage of the summit to enjoy the extensive networking opportunities the summit would offer.

“Beyond networking, the Summit also provides a platform for knowledge sharing, gaining insights into emerging trends, and understanding the complex dynamics of Australia-Africa trade relations.

Harris posited that “Whether you’re seeking business partnerships, investment opportunities, or simply want to stay ahead of the curve in international trade developments, the Australia Africa Business Summit is an event you won’t want to miss” urging African countries to take the submit very seriously fot their own economic interest.