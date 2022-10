NFF : Gusau Promises All inclusive Administration, Prioritize Players Welfare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly elected President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau yesterday pledged to run an inclusive administration, in which all stakeholders will be welcome to make suggestions and recommendations on the best way to deal with issues bothering on the nation’s soccer.

He said: “Administration at every level, that of football inclusive, requires the wisdom to be able to listen to everyone who has an idea and then pick the very best to deal with each situation at hand.

“Those of us in the Executive Committee are only privileged to be representing the entire fraternity” he stated

“We will run an inclusive administration in which ideas and advice will be welcome from all quarters, and will be guided in our resolutions.

“It is very important to resuscitate the League and engender a massive football economy from which every stakeholder can benefit and also be happy to contribute to its growth.”

Gusau, a former Chairman of the Zamfara State Sports Commission, served as a Member of the organizing committee for the African Nations Championship, and a Member of the CAF organizing committee for youth competitions, viz U17, U20 and U23.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the new NFF boss, who is also a Safety and Security Officer of the Confederation of African Football.

Having served two terms as Chairman and Member of the NFF Executive Committee under the Amaju Melvin Pinnick administration, Gusau says he is determined to focus hard on the welfare of players and officials of the various National Teams, in order to ginger and motivate them for podium appearances at international competitions to the glory of the country.

“It is important to prioritize grassroots football and youth development, and that we will take to heart. It is also important to win trophies, and both can go side-by-side. Winning trophies is good for our country’s image in the international sphere and also helps to motivate the upcoming stars at the grassroots level.

African Examiner learnt that the new NFF Executive Committee will hold its first meeting in Abuja in a few days.