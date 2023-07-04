Bamidele, Umahi, Ndume Emerge As Principal Officers In 10th Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the principal officers of the 10th Senate, whom he says emerged by consensus.

The new officers are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Akpabio also announced the names of minority principal officers.

They are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, revealed the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

They include Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo, House Majority Leader), Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi, Deputy Majority Leader), Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe, Chief Whip), Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun, Deputy Chief Whip).

Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which detailed the names of the principal officers.

The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ozodinobi (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).





