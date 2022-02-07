Bandits Abduct Kaduna Catholic Priest, Kill Cook

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected bandits on Sunday abducted Reverend Father Joseph Shekari and murdered one of his cooks in Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ali Mudashir, a resident in the area, told the press on Monday that the bandits invaded the Catholic priest’s residence around 12.00 midnight and started shooting sporadically.

According to him, during the operation, many people were running for safety and they ran in various directions, however, stray bullets hit the cook on his head which killed him instantly.

He stated that the bandits succeeded in taking the priest away.

“Rev Fr Shekari was kidnapped but the terrorists killed the yet-to-be-identified cook working in the parish house during the attack,” he said.

According to him, the bandits are yet to make contact with the church authority to ask for a ransom.

As of the time of filing this report, the police are yet to speak on the issue.