Bandits Abduct Lecturer, Daughter, Demand N100m In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits were reported to have abducted a former Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr. Ramatu Abarshi, and her daughter, Ameera, near Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the mother and daughter, together with a commercial driver conveying them, were attacked after distributing clothes and other items to the less privileged for the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

“They were coming back to Kaduna when the incident happened on Friday,” a source said.

The source added, “They were abducted near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA, some few kilometres away from the metropolis after they successfully distributed some relief materials to the less privileged at Tilde Kargiji in Lere LGA of the state.”

Abarshi, who was said to be the widow of late Air Commodore Abarshi, had executed many Engineering and Entrepreneurship projects on behalf of Kaduna Polytechnic, among them was Women Empowerment Programme in Katare, Mararabanrido, Kachia, VVF Patients in Kano, Train the Trainer programmes, Skill acquisition programmes for youth, etc.

She is also the chairperson of Kaduna-based Barkindo Rahama Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, executing skill acquisition programmes for women, youths, and the physically challenged in the society.

Meanwhile, a family source said the bandits had reached out to the family and that they are demanding N100m as a ransom for their release.

Neither the state government nor the state police command had reacted to the incident as of the time of filing this report.