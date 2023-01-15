Bandits Attack Katsina Church, Abduct 25 Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, unidentified gunmen suspected to be bandits riding on motorcycles invaded New Life for All Church in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting over 25 worshippers.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Rev. Ishaya Jurau, to the press.

He stated that the bandits attacked the church in Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna at about 10 am.

“They abducted over 25 worshippers and left the church pastor with various degrees of injuries while they were conducting service this morning,” he said.

More details to come…