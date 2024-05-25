Barcelona Sack Xavi After ‘Trophyless’ Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona has announced the departure of coach Xavi Hernandez after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season but just weeks since he and club president Joan Laporta agreed he would stay in the post.

Xavi will take charge of the team’s final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick is heavily tipped to replace Xavi.

In January, Xavi said he would leave at the end of the season but, after a run of strong form, in April he and president Laporta agreed the coach would stay for the next campaign, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

However, the situation quickly changed with Spanish media reporting Laporta was angered by Xavi’s comments suggesting it was hard for the financially-hamstrung club to compete with Real Madrid and other elite European sides.