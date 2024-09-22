Bauchi Police Arrest Man For Alleged Cemetery Vandalism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Bauchi State says it has apprehended a 21-year-old scavenger for alleged trespass, vandalism, and theft at a Christian Cemetery in Yelwan Kagadama, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

SP Ahmed Wakil, Spokesperson of the command, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi, saying that CP Auwal Musa has ordered his prosecution.

He alleged that the suspect confessed to damaged graves, stole iron rods and sold them for ₦27,000.

Wakil said the suspect claimed to have used the proceeds to buy Indian hemp and food.

He said the suspect was caught on Sept. 20 destroying graves and removing iron rods from the graves.

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa has ordered that the suspects be prosecuted.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards closely. (NAN)