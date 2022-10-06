BET Africa Channel , Synonymous With Showcasing Best Of African Stories – Twala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senior Vice President, General Manager Paramount Africa and Peer Lead of BET International, Monde Twala has said that as the home of black excellence, the BET Africa channel is synonymous with showcasing the best African and African American stories.

BET Africa is Paramount Africa’s channel brand and it is the leading provider of black entertainment on the globe. It provides a plethora of diverse programmes, including reality, entertainment, docu-series, and recently launched weekly original drama, Redemption, it’s biggest production of the year.

Paramount Africa is a multimedia entertainment powerhouse which offers the most comprehensive international broadcast portfolio on the African continent, reaching more than 100 million viewers across 48 territories in Africa.

Paramount currently comprises 10 separate TV channels and 5 consumer websites, as well as multiple mobile and social media sites. The company’s African business interests include content production and distribution; spot sales, 360-degree sponsorships, events, mobile, digital and consumer products.

Twala’s observation follows an initial announcement that BET Africa (channel 129) would only be available to DStv Family viewers during the DStv open window, which commenced on 26 September.

“We are excited to be extending our audience reach as the means the stories will reach new and more viewers. This is not only good news for viewers but for the black entertainment industry as well, putting our work in the spotlight and growing our industry”, he said.

The move is a testament to Paramount Africa adhering to audience demands for new, relatable content that resonates with audiences and speaks to the impact and global channel currency of the BET brand.

In addition, the decision also implies that Paramount Africa will now be able to continue to execute its commitment to providing access to relevant stories and extending the authentic storytelling mantra by providing exclusive premium local and international content.

Executive Head, Content Strategy and 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice Group, Georginah Machaidze said MultiChoice has embraced ‘Africa to the world’ and ‘the world to Africa’ as a business philosophy.

Machaidze added that his organization therefore strive to continually review its packages so as to continually create a quality viewing experience of both quality, local and international content.

“We are proud to expand the number of our customers that can enjoy the great BET experience and look forward to the continuation of a great partnership between the Paramount team and the MultiChoice Group”, he stressed.

Under the new dispensation, viewers will also have access to a slate of new and exclusive international programming, including the premiere of the scripted anthology music series Tales: Every Song Has A Story, the new family drama Carl Weber’s: The Black Hampton, and the highly anticipated celebration of hip hop culture, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, all premiering this October.

BET Africa will be available to DStv Family viewers from 7 October on channel 129 across all African countries excluding Ethiopia.