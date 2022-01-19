Bird Flu Hits Kaduna Poultry Farms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 100,000 birds in poultry farms across Kaduna State are facing imminent danger. This is as a result of the detected avian influenza, Bird Flu in three Local Government Areas of the state.

The Kaduna State Government said the disease is threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds, in farms in three local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini, at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna, said the affected farms were located in Chikun, Igabi and Lere local government areas.

Represented by , the Director Veterinary and Livestock Services, Zakariya Pakachi, he said tests were conducted by the National Research Veterinary Institute and were positive to highly pathogenic level.

“Three farms , he added, have been depopulated and decontaminated while result from the fourth farm was being awaited.