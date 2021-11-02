Breaking: Again Another Lagos Building Collapses

Breaking: Again Another Lagos Building CollapsesBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A two-storey building has collapsed in Osapa London, at the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday, a report said on Twitter.
The building which was under construction reportedly caved in after the heavy downpour of Monday night.
This comes barely 24 hours after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state.
A photo of the building was shared on Twitter by @SkyGospelNewsT1.
Details later…
