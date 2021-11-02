W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Again Another Lagos Building Collapses

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A two-storey building has collapsed in Osapa London, at the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday, a report said on Twitter.

The building which was under construction reportedly caved in after the heavy downpour of Monday night.

This comes barely 24 hours after a 25-storey building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state.



A photo of the building was shared on Twitter by @SkyGospelNewsT1.

Details later…

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=70129

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us