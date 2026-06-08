Group Seeks Urgent Rescue Of Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Save the Future of Children Initiative (SFCI), a non-governmental organisation, has advised the Federal and State Governments to intensify efforts to rescue abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oyedeji Olufemi, the child rights advocacy organisation expressed concern over persistent insecurity and rising cases of abductions across the country.

Olufemi said increasing incidents involving schoolchildren, teachers and attacks on communities underscored the need for stronger and more coordinated security measures.

He commended the Federal Government and security agencies for their ongoing efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The SFCI boss, however, expressed concern over the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo.

“The prolonged uncertainty surrounding the victims’ safety poses serious threats to child protection, access to education, and the wellbeing of affected communities,” he said.

Olufemi advised President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo to sustain and strengthen efforts aimed at securing the immediate rescue and safe return of the victims.

He also advised relevant authorities to accelerate rescue operations for other kidnapped persons across the country, including 176 persons reportedly abducted in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

According to him, Nigeria already has policy frameworks designed to protect schools from attacks, including the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools and the Safe School Minimum Standards developed in 2021.

He noted, however, that implementation of the frameworks had remained slow and limited in spite of growing security concerns in schools.

Olufemi advised the Federal Government to direct the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies to coordinate the immediate nationwide implementation of the policies across states and local governments.

According to him, effective implementation of the frameworks will strengthen school safety and reduce vulnerabilities.

He also advocated for the establishment of a multi-stakeholder community security task force in all 774 local government areas of the country.

“The proposed structure should involve community leaders, Divisional Police Officers, traditional rulers, youth representatives and women groups.

“This will enhance community surveillance, strengthen early warning systems, and facilitate prompt reporting of suspicious activities,” he said.(NAN)