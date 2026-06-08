South-West CAN Calls For Improved Measures Against Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The South-West Zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over security challenges in parts of the country and called for sustained efforts to protect lives and property.

The association expressed its position in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos and signed by the South-West CAN Chairman, Bishop Barnabas Tunde.

The association noted recent incidents of kidnappings and attacks in some states, including Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos, adding that the development remained a challenge that requires collective action by relevant stakeholders.

According to CAN, the incidents have generated concern among residents and affected communities.

The association sympathised with victims, their families and communities affected by the attacks and prayed for the safe release of persons still in captivity.

It called for enhanced deployment of security resources, intelligence gathering and technology-driven strategies to tackle criminal activities across the country.

CAN also called for continued support for security agencies through the provision of modern surveillance equipment, communication gadgets and rapid-response capabilities.

The association stressed the need for sustained collaboration among federal, state and local authorities, as well as community leaders, to strengthen security and public safety.

It noted that effective intelligence sharing and regional cooperation would help address emerging security concerns in the South-West and other parts of the country.

CAN further encouraged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to security agencies and support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security.

The association also urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace, unity and national development.(NAN)