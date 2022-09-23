W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Another Building Collapses In Lagos, Rescue Operation Ongoing

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Friday.

He said, “A building has collapsed in Mushin few minutes ago. The rescue operation is ongoing.”



As of the time of filing this report, it could not be established if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.

