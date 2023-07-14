BREAKING: Court Dismisses EFCC’s Case Against Okorocha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed the case against former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court described the EFCC’s charges of fraud and abuse of office as an abuse of judicial process.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, premised his judgement on the fact that the EFCC had filed a similar charge against the former Imo State governor at the Federal high court, which case was decided upon in favour of the former governor in December last year.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



