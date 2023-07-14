BREAKING: Court Dismisses EFCC’s Case Against Okorocha

BREAKING: Court Dismisses EFCC’s Case Against OkorochaFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, July 14th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed the case against former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The court described the EFCC’s charges of fraud and abuse of office as an abuse of judicial process.
The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, premised his judgement on the fact that the EFCC had filed a similar charge against the former Imo State governor at the Federal high court, which case was decided upon in favour of the former governor in December last year.
