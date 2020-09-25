BREAKING: Ekiti APC Faction Suspends Governor Fayemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

According to a statement released by the faction on Friday, the governor was suspended due to his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

The statement was signed by Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Congressman Bimbo Daramola, Hon Robinson Ajiboye, Hon Oye Ojo, Hon ( Dr.) Adewale Omirin, Hon Femi Adeleye.

The faction said that five days before the Edo election, Fayemi hosted Femi Fani- Kayode, a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, in Ado Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

A second allegation against Governor Fayemi was that he played a role in the governorship election in Oyo State and supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

Recall that another faction of the Ekiti APC loyal to the governor had on Wednesday suspended Babafemi Ojudu, President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters and 10 others.

