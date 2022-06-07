(BREAKING) APC Convention: Fayemi, Bankole, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stepped down for the National Leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

He announced this while addressing delegates at the ongoing national convention of the party.

“It gives me the honour to step down for my leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He is a democrat that I worked with. I am not doing this for any prize,” he said.

Earlier, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; former speaker Dimeji Bankola, and Senator Godswill Akpabio have stepped down for Tinubu.

Also, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has stepped down for the National Leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I am from the North and we honour agreements. I align with the resolution of my colleagues that power should shift to the South. I support our father, Tinubu.”

African Examiner reports that the real battle on who becomes the APC presidential flag bearer is between APC National leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi.