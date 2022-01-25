W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Lagos Govt Suspends NURTW Operations In Idumota

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, January 25th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has suspended the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the Idumota area of Lagos Island following the deadly clash recorded in the area.

Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, made this known in a chat  on Tuesday.



Details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73135

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us