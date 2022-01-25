(BREAKING) : Lagos Govt Suspends NURTW Operations In Idumota

(BREAKING) : Lagos Govt Suspends NURTW Operations In IdumotaBreaking News, Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, January 25th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has suspended the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the Idumota area of Lagos Island following the deadly clash recorded in the area.
Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, made this known in a chat on Tuesday.
Details later…
