BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Emerges WTO DG

BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Emerges WTO DGAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 28th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
She was elected in the final two-man race.
She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister./The Nation
