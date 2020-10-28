W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Emerges WTO DG

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 28th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She was elected in the final two-man race.

She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister./The Nation 

